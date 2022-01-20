Newswise — The Government Law Center at Albany Law School will host the first seminar of the 2022 Warren M. Anderson Series virtually on Feb. 10 from Noon-1 p.m., with a focus on ethics reform.

The seminar will be moderated by GLC Legal Director, Richard Rifkin, and feature panelists:

• Elizabeth Fine, Esq. – General Counsel to the New York State Governor

• Evan A. Davis, Esq. – Senior Counsel at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

• Seth H. Agata, Esq. – Executive Director and Counsel for the Police Benevolent Association of New York State

“While there has been significant public criticism of JCOPE, the state's current ethics commission, there have been differences as to exactly what is seen as its failings and what should be done to correct them,” Rifkin said about the upcoming seminar. “This program will explore these questions and examine proposals to make changes that would enhance government ethics throughout our state government.”

The seminar is free and open to the public, but registration is required to get access.

For attorneys that attend, one continuing legal education ethics credit is available.

Three additional seminars are planned for later this spring as the series is held monthly from February through May featuring experts addressing major legal and policy issues pending before the New York State government.

Last year, series seminars focused on "The future of the Courts in a Post-COVID Era," "Reforming the Electoral Process," "The Future of Sports Wagering in New York," and the "Governor's Executive Order 203."

Each, along with other past seminars, can be watched at albanylaw.edu/government-law-center/warren-m-anderson-series.

The seminar series is named in honor of Warren M. Anderson ’40 who served in the New York State Senate for 36 years working with six governors. He was the longest-serving majority leader of the Senate, holding that position from 1973-1988.

He was best known for working to bail out New York City from its fiscal crisis in the mid-1970s. He was also responsible for establishing the state’s Tuition Assistance Program which helped fund the education of thousands of New York college students.

Albany Law School is a small, private school located in the heart of New York State’s capital where it has educated leaders since 1851. The institution offers students an innovative, rigorous curriculum taught by a committed faculty. It has an affiliation agreement with University at Albany that includes shared programs, and access for students and faculty to learn from one another. Students have access to New York's highest court, federal courts, the executive branch, and the state legislature. With approximately 10,500 alumni practicing across the country and several continents, Albany Law’s graduates serve as a vital community and resource for the school and its students. The school offers the J.D.—the traditional law degree—along with residential and online master’s and LL.M. programs, as well as online advanced certificate programs.

The Government Law Center helps state and local governments better serve their communities while training the next generation of leaders in public service. We are a diverse and inclusive group of practitioners, students, and scholars working together to produce high-quality, reliable, nonpartisan legal research and analysis.