Expert Pitch

Granting TPS not a silver bullet for Venezuelans in the U.S.

Cornell University
10-Mar-2021 8:05 AM EST, by Cornell University
favorite_border

This week, the Biden administration authorized Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for eligible Venezuelans living in the United States. The 18-month reprieve from deportation also makes it possible for beneficiaries to apply for work authorization. 

Shannon Gleeson, professor of labor relations, law and history at Cornell University, studies the impacts of TPS on immigrant workers. She is also a signatory to a recent letter urging President Biden to create a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and co-chair of Cornell's Migrations initiative. 

Gleeson says:

“As the federal government and the Venezuelan community gears up for this important change, four cautionary tales remain from past TPS victories.

"As past immigration policy changes reveal, the creation of an immigration benefit will not alone ensure that the most vulnerable immigrants will apply. Many immigrants from national origin groups who have benefited from TPS, as well as the nearly 800,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) beneficiaries, relied on local legal services providers to help shepherd them through this complicated process. As research with Els de Graauw has found, for those unable to afford a private lawyer, nonprofit organizations and local governments have been critical to these programs’ success.

"On the whole, Venezuelan migrants in the United States are more highly educated professionals, relative to other foreign-born workers. Yet, because of language limitations, barriers to foreign credential transfer, and the current economic recession, many find themselves struggling to find work in their profession or at all. Therefore, the barriers facing low-wage workers should not be ignored. Indeed insufficient resources for labor standards enforcement, the challenges of bringing forth a workplace violation claim, and the increasing economic and workplace safety strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is relevant to even migrants who are well educated and have work authorization.

"TPS provides much needed work authorization. However, my work with Kate Griffith revels that the complicated, uncertain, and often disjointed U.S. immigration bureaucracy presents a unique set of challenges for TPS workers and the businesses that employ them. Therefore, as we consider the short-term solutions for migrants needing humanitarian aid, we cannot lose sight of the precarious positions they continue to endure as temporary migrants with uncertain futures. Absent a permanent path to citizenship, particularly in an era where immigration enforcement targets both workers and employers, TPS is not a silver bullet for addressing workplace inequality and discrimination.

"Many Venezuelans individuals who may be eligible for TPS are currently in detention. This week’s announcement is a hopeful sign that some of them may soon be able to leave what has become potentially lethal conditions before, and especially now, with the COVID-19 pandemic. We must continue to be vigilant of the trauma that an enforcement focused immigration system (characteristic of past Republican and Democratic administrations) continues to pose for immigrants in U.S. immigration prisons and at the southern border, many of whom have also fled economic and political crises."

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Government/Law In the Workplace Immigration U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
Immigration Venezuela Temporary Protected Status Asylum Asylum Seekers Foreign workers Labor Workplace

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6017
Newswise: Keeping the peace
Released: 14-Jun-2021 5:55 PM EDT
Keeping the peace
 Washington University in St. Louis

New research from Washington University in St. Louis sheds light on how — and in what context — peacekeepers can contain the spread of violence in fragile post-conflict areas.

Comment
Released: 9-Jun-2021 7:05 PM EDT
U law professor available to talk about upcoming Knesset vote in Israel
 University of Utah

Newswise: ‘Our democracy is fundamentally at stake’ — UW’s Jake Grumbach on limits to voter access
Released: 9-Jun-2021 2:10 PM EDT
‘Our democracy is fundamentally at stake’ — UW’s Jake Grumbach on limits to voter access
 University of Washington

Comment
Released: 8-Jun-2021 2:50 PM EDT
Lies about 2020 election persist, could impact future races
 University of Delaware

Comment
Released: 8-Jun-2021 12:45 PM EDT
2021 Gov Race is Currently Murphy’s to Lose
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Governor Phil Murphy currently has a clear path to reelection victory, according to the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll.

Comment
Newswise: Political science professors sign statement warning of threats to US democracy
Released: 8-Jun-2021 12:10 PM EDT
Political science professors sign statement warning of threats to US democracy
 University of Notre Dame

Five University of Notre Dame professors who specialize in different areas of democracy studies recently signed a strong statement of concern issued by the think tank New America warning of the serious threats to democracy in the U.S.

Comment
Released: 8-Jun-2021 10:35 AM EDT
Eagleton Experts on the NJ Gubernatorial Primary
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Comment
Released: 7-Jun-2021 2:15 PM EDT
Murphy’s Pandemic-High Ratings Ease; High Marks on Handling of the Pandemic Continue, Taxes Still a Sore Spot
Rutgers University-New Brunswick

– More than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Murphy’s once-skyrocketing ratings have now returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll.

Comment
Newswise: FDA to Decide on Alzheimer's Drug Approval - During National Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month
Released: 6-Jun-2021 10:05 AM EDT
FDA to Decide on Alzheimer's Drug Approval - During National Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month
Hackensack Meridian Health

Comment
Released: 3-Jun-2021 11:10 AM EDT
Trump’s blog failed because visitors can’t “own the libs”
Binghamton University, State University of New York

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6017

Politics Experts on Newswise

U law professor available to talk about upcoming Knesset vote in Israel

...
2021-06-09 19:05:35

‘Our democracy is fundamentally at stake’ — UW’s Jake Grumbach on limits to voter access

...
2021-06-09 14:10:24

Lies about 2020 election persist, could impact future races

...
2021-06-08 14:50:05

Eagleton Experts on the NJ Gubernatorial Primary

...
2021-06-08 10:35:08

FDA to Decide on Alzheimer's Drug Approval - During National Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

...
2021-06-06 10:05:29

Trump’s blog failed because visitors can’t “own the libs”

...
2021-06-03 11:10:25

The JBS attack will cause even greater damage if hackers could reach operational industrial systems that keep industrial facilities running and will have a ripple effect to related industries.

...
2021-06-02 15:35:06

Director of UCI Cybersecurity Policy & Research Institute available to address recent ransomware attacks.

...
2021-06-02 14:25:23

Despite Biden's proposed immigration changes, Congress remains best option

...
2021-06-01 15:20:32

Infrastructure plan presents opportunity to turn the faucet on for enhancing water quality, access

...
2021-06-01 14:35:12

Uber, UK union deal may have global ramifications for labor rights

...
2021-05-27 15:45:37

EU lacks leverage in pushing privacy standards on Amazon, Microsoft

...
2021-05-27 13:45:50

WhatsApp has ‘strong argument’ in India privacy lawsuit

...
2021-05-26 13:05:13

AU Experts: Rise of Antisemitism Globally & What’s Next for Israel-Palestinian Relations and Development?

...
2021-05-25 16:05:45

George Floyd Anniversary: Rutgers Scholar Available to Discuss Police Reform

...
2021-05-25 13:50:02

The 280E Tax Code as an Obstacle for Cannabis Firms and the SAFE Banking Act

The SAFE Banking Act was a big step toward removing barriers for cannabis businesses. But Maryland Smith accou...
2021-05-25 12:25:07

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: GW Experts Available

...
2021-05-25 10:40:02

One Year After George Floyd's Death: Californians are Conflicted on Police Reform

...
2021-05-24 19:05:17

Belarusian journalist’s arrest sends message: ‘nobody is safe’

...
2021-05-24 16:40:51

FSU expert available for comment on COVID-19 Hate Crimes Bill

By: Anna Prentiss | Published: April 23, 2021 | 12:56 pm | SHARE: With a 94-1 vote, the U.S. Senate passed t...
2021-05-20 16:50:33

Rural America primed for mileage if $2 trillion infrastructure plan passes

...
2021-05-20 12:45:03

Israeli-Palestinian conflict: A primer on the long-standing dispute over Gaza

Since May 10, more than 200 Palestinians and a dozen Israelis have died in fighting in Israel and the occupie...
2021-05-19 15:15:09

close
1.81593