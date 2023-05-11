Japan is working towards opening a NATO liaison office. The country’s foreign minister told CNN Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has repercussions beyond Europe’s border and Russia’s war forced Japan to reconsider regional security. Japan is not a NATO country and opening an office there would be a significant development for the security alliance.

If you are looking for more context on this matter, please consider Erwan Lagadec , an associate research professor of international affairs at the George Washington University. He is an expert on NATO affairs and has taught classes on NATO’s strategic challenges and the Western responses to Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy. Lagadec’s research interests also include NATO projecting stability, sub-national transatlantic relations, and the politics of aid.

Lagadec has looked closely the idea of "Global NATO" and an "Alliance of democracies" as well as NATO's role in the Indo-Pacific.