The Russian invasion of Ukraine has set off a massive refugee crisis with more than 2.5 million Ukrainians fleeing to neighboring European countries. More are expected to follow and governments throughout the European continent are scrambling to accommodate them.

Robert Orttung, a research professor of international affairs, is one of the foremost experts on the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the George Washington University and is available to discuss the exodus resulting from the conflict. He can discuss the dynamics of displacement in Ukraine and how European countries are responding.