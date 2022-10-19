WASHINGTON (Oct. 19, 2022)— On Wednesday Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi returned to Tehran after competing in South Korea without wearing a headscarf, an act widely seen as support for anti-government demonstrators amid weeks of protests over the Islamic Republic’s mandatory hijab. She was greeted by hundreds of supporters gathered outside Imam Khomeini International Airport — including many women not wearing the hijab — who called her action an inspiration for their continued protests. It is unclear if there will be repercussions from the Iranian government over her actions. After landing, Rekabi gave a careful interview to Iran’s state television, where she said that going without a hijab had been an “unintentional” act on her part. The International Olympic Committee said it received “clear assurances that Ms. Rekabi will not suffer any consequences and will continue to train and compete” and that she was with her family when she joined a call with officials.

Rollie Lal is an associate professor at the Elliott School of International Affairs where her research focuses on religious extremism, human rights, and other areas. She is the author of several books, including Iran's Political, Demographic, and Economic Vulnerabilities, and The Muslim World After 9/11. She is available to discuss Iran’s reaction to Elanaz Rekabi’s actions.