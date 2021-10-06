Dr. Hope M. Harrison is a professor of history and international affairs at the George Washington University.

Dr. Harrison is an expert on contemporary Germany and the September 2021 elections. She was the American representative on an international delegation sponsored by the German government to observe election-related developments in the country. She was there for two weeks and is prepared to share her impressions, talk about the outcome, the ongoing coalition negotiations, and the significance of the election for Germany, the United States, and the world.

