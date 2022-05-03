Julia Strasser, senior research scientist in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Fitzhugh Mullan Institute for Health Workforce Equity, is available to speak about how reversing Roe v Wade would affect both patients and providers.

A quote from Dr. Strasser is below:

"If the United States Supreme Court reverses Roe v Wade, the ripple effects will be enormous, including greater maternal and infant mortality and a long-lasting impact on women and families." according to a piece just published in Health Affairs by Julia Strasser, a senior research scientist and colleagues at the George Washington University. "Reversing Roe will not only make it immeasurably harder for abortion providers to deliver the care they were trained to furnish, but will further endanger their well-being and safety."