Russia and Ukraine have put pen to paper on a United Nations-brokered agreement to restart grain shipments from Ukrainian ports. Before the war, Ukraine was responsible for 10 percent of global wheat exports. The Russian blockade has stranded tens of millions of grain in Ukrainian ports, leading to serious shortages in developing countries in Africa and the Middle East.

