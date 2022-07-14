WASHINGTON (July 14, 2022)— On Thursday Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned a day after fleeing to Singapore in the wake of civilian uprising due to the country’s sudden economic collapse. Protestors have demanded that the interim government investigate allegations of corruption levied against Rajapaksa and his powerful family.

Deepa Ollapally is a research professor of International Affairs and the Associate Director of the Sigur Center. Her work focuses on international relations of the Southern Asia region. She is available to comment on different aspects of President Rajapaksa’s sudden fall from power including where this crisis may put Sri Lanka in view of India-China competition for regional power.