WASHINGTON (Jan. 11, 2023)— Two days of talks between the leaders of North America in Mexico ended on a positive note during the meeting of President Joe Biden and Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Two years ago President López Obrador was seen as having a distant relationship with the new elected American president, but the leaders found common ground on migration, economic integration, and fentanyl interdiction. López Obrador, who is known for being recalcitrant, ended their meetings with nothing but praise for Biden, particularly on issues surrounding migration across the border separating their countries.

Susan Ariel Aaronson is research professor of International Affairs and Director of the Digital Trade and Data Governance Hub which aims to educate policymakers, the press and the public about domestic and international data governance issues. She is available to discuss the trade or human rights policies discussed at the summit.