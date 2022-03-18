Susan Aaronson is a research professor of international affairs and director of the GW Digital Trade and Data Governance Hub. She is an expert on international trade and can provide insights into how this move will impact Russia, the U.S. and the entire world.

Here is a column Prof. Aaronson has written about the issue: Barron’s

From the column:

“But in denying Russia normal trade status, the West would be rubbing salt in the wound Putin created. It is in effect declaring that when you undermine the rule of law, you can’t expect the rule of law in trade. Russia should be a trade pariah.”