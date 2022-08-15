WASHINGTON (Aug. 15, 2022)— When the FBI executed a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate it has been reported that among the records searched for were classified documents relating to nuclear weapons. Both Donald Trump and his attorney Christina Bobb have denied that there were nuclear documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Sharon Squassoni is a research professor at the Institute for International Science and Technology Policy of the Elliott School of International Affairs. She has specialized in nuclear nonproliferation, nuclear energy, nuclear weapons, and nuclear arms control and security policy for three decades, serving in the U.S. government at the Arms Control and Disarmament Agency, the State Department, and the Congressional Research Service. She is available to discuss the standard methods of protecting U.S. nuclear secrets though the classification system.