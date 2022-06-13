WASHINGTON (June 13, 2022)— The World Trade Organization is meeting in Geneva this week -- it’s highest-level meeting in 4-1/2 years. The meeting is a chance for the 27-year-old body to prove it can respond to what Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has described as a "polycrisis" of economic, health, environmental and security challenges. Okonjo-Iweala expressed cautious optimism on Sunday that more than 120 trade ministers from 164 member countries meeting would achieve one or two global deals this week, but warned the path there would be bumpy and rocky.

