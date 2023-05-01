The U.S. began evacuating more American citizens from Sudan over the weekend, one week after U.S. forces airlifted dozens of diplomats and other personnel out of Sudan’s capital city, according to The Washington Post . The fighting in Sudan erupted last month between forces loyal to two rival generals. The United Nations’ top official in Sudan told The AP today both sides have agreed to send representatives for negotiations, potentially in Saudi Arabia.

David Shinn , professorial lecturer at the George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs, is following the latest developments in Sudan. Shinn served for 37 years in the U.S. Foreign Service with assignments at embassies in Sudan, Lebanon, Kenya, Tanzania, Mauritania, Cameroon, and as ambassador to Burkina Faso and Ethiopia. His areas of expertise include a large focus on the Horn of Africa, U.S. policy in Africa and African relations with nations like China, Russia, Turkey and Gulf States.