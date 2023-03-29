U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris pledged a new era of partnership with Africa during a speech in Ghana this week as part of her weeklong visit to the continent, which includes visits to Tanzania and Zambia. According to the AP , VP Harris is “the most high-profile member of President Joe Biden’s administration to visit Africa as the U.S. escalates its outreach to the continent.”

If you’re looking for more context on this matter, please consider David Shinn , professorial lecturer at the George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs. Shinn served for 37 years in the U.S. Foreign Service with assignments at embassies in Lebanon, Kenya, Tanzania, Mauritania, Cameroon, Sudan and as ambassador to Burkina Faso and Ethiopia. His areas of expertise include a large focus on the Horn of Africa, U.S. policy in Africa and African relations with nations like China, Russia, Turkey and Gulf States. Shinn is following VP Harris’s trip in Africa and can speak to the latest developments.

If you’d like to speak with Prof. Shinn, please contact .