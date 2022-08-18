The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a PR problem. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC has been criticized for issuing confusing and contradictory guidance, leading many Americans to simply tune out the nation’s foremost public health agency. Shortly after rolling out yet another set of COVID safety guidelines, CDC director Rochelle Walensky announced that the agency would go through a major overhaul, with a particular emphasis on clear and consistent messaging.

Lorien Abroms is a professor in the Department of Prevention and Community Health at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at the George Washington University, as well as the public health and governance lead at the GW Institute for Data Democracy and Politics. She is available to share her recommendations for a revamped CDC communications strategy.

