Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida are the latest potential 2024 presidential candidates to announce they are publishing books, joining other likely GOP contenders such as former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Releasing a book in advance of a presidential election year is often a telltale sign of a politician’s executive ambitions and White House watchers will surely peruse these works for hints about a candidate’s positions on the issues, campaign messaging strategies, and possible fatal flaws.

