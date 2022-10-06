Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is in Africa this week, pledging to ramp up grain exports to the continent despite the ongoing war with Russia. The conflict has severely disrupted the flow of Ukrainian and Russian grain and fertilizer to African countries that heavily rely on them, sending food prices skyrocketing throughout the continent and jolting the already delicate food supply situation there.

However, African countries are adjusting to the export shock caused by the war in Ukraine. The world’s second-largest fertilizer plant opened in Nigeria earlier this year. Meanwhile, South Africa expects to produce more than two million tons of wheat by the end of the year, continuing a string of strong annual wheat crops.

Moses Kansanga, an assistant professor of geography and international affairs at the George Washington University, can provide insight on the food insecurity crisis sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and explore how African policymakers are responding to the war-induced disruptions of grain and fertilizer exports.