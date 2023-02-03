Members of the Congressional Black Caucus met with President Biden and Vice President Harris yesterday, pressing for action to curb police brutality in the wake of Tyre Nichols’s death at the hands of Memphis Police. Lawmakers and activists are calling for a revival of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a bill that has already failed twice in the face of Republican opposition. A third attempt to pass the bill faces even steeper odds than the previous tries, but the hope is that it will inspire some sort of legislative or executive action to combat police misconduct.

GW sociology professor Carlos Bustamante is an expert on policing and the racial and social dynamics of criminal justice. He can analyze the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and discuss other police reform measures. Professor Bustamante is also able to explore ways to restore public trust in law enforcement, which has plummeted since the murder of George Floyd in 2020.