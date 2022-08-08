Senate Democrats achieved what once appeared to be impossible over the weekend. All 50 Democratic senators stuck together to pass a sweeping bill through reconciliation that encompasses action on climate change, corporate taxes, healthcare, and more. The legislation salvages some of President Biden’s ambitious domestic agenda and represents a significant victory for Democrats three months before the midterm elections.

Casey Burgat, assistant professor and Legislative Affairs program director at the GW Graduate School of Political Management, had this to say after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act:

“After over a year of fits and starts, Senate Democrats secured passage of a signature climate and health care bill over the weekend. The bill is expected to pass the House when they return. Democrats are confident the legislation can provide momentum, and bolster President Biden's sagging approval numbers. heading into the midterm election.”