For the fifth time in two years, Peru has a new president. A chain reaction yesterday that began with beleaguered President Pedro Castillo attempting to dissolve Congress and rule by decree ended with Peruvian lawmakers overwhelmingly impeaching Castillo and elevating Vice President Dina Boluarte to the presidency. Castillo was beset by allegations of corruption, cronyism, and sheer incompetence and had already survived two impeachment attempts. Boluarte, Peru’s first female president, takes over a country devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic and plagued by a moribund economy and constant political upheaval.

