A committee of federal judges received a request from congressional Democrats to determine if Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s dealings with billionaire GOP donor Harlan Crow violated ethics laws. It is unclear how the committee, headed by Chief Justice John Roberts, will proceed. Democrats contend that the lavish vacations and real estate deals, which the justice failed to disclose, were unlawful and should lead to serious repercussions. Meanwhile, Republicans are standing behind one of their staunchest allies on the Supreme Court.

Casey Burgat is the director of the Legislative Affairs master’s program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management. He can explore the various disciplinary measures Congress could take against Justice Thomas and offer his perspective on how this episode could play out.