President Biden will deliver an address to the American people from Philadelphia’s Independence Hall tomorrow night. The White House says the speech will focus on “the continued battle for the Soul of the Nation,” a topic that Biden has frequently explored both on the campaign trail and during his presidency. The president’s speech takes place as midterm election campaigns begin to kick into high gear amidst a hyperpolarized and volatile political environment. Michael Cornfield is an associate professor at the GW Graduate School of Political Management. Dr. Cornfield is an expert on political rhetoric and has previously written about President Biden’s allusions to the “soul of the nation.” He is available to preview tomorrow night's presidential address.