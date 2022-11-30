Former president Donald Trump’s now-infamous dinner with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West and avowed white supremacist Nick Fuentes is yet another example of Trump’s flirtation with far-right bigots. The meeting may be perceived as a validation of the hateful principles pervading the far right and an outreach gesture to ultraconservative voters.

Andrew Thompson, assistant professor of political science at the George Washington University, studies the concept of "demographic determinism," which falsely assumes that a more diverse population will guarantee electoral dominance for the Democrats. He found that the Republicans he surveyed increasingly supported authoritarian and anti-democratic candidates whenever the subject of demographic change came up. Professor Thompson is available to analyze the significance of the weekend dinner at Mar-a-Lago and whether it could boost the Trump 2024 campaign in the eyes of Republican voters who shudder at the thought of a diversifying America.

VIDEO: Professor Thompson discusses Trump’s messaging tactics and Republican voters’ perceptions of the former president’s views on diversity