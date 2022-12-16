Twitter booted at least nine journalists off the platform yesterday. Their alleged offense? “Doxing” Elon Musk by, among other things, reporting on the suspension of a Twitter account that used publicly available data to track Musk’s plane. The ban hammer fell on journalists from outlets like the Washington Post, the New York Times, and CNN. It is unknown when, if ever, their Twitter privileges will be restored.

David Karpf, an associate professor of media and public affairs, has written extensively about the past, present, and future of Twitter under Musk’s command and is available to discuss the latest controversial episode in Musk’s brief reign as “Chief Twit.”