Newswise — Wyoming voters rewarded Rep. Liz Cheney for her principled stand against former president Donald Trump by resoundingly voting for her opponent in yesterday’s GOP primary for the state’s lone House seat. Meanwhile in Alaska, another at-large House election featuring a prominent Republican delivered a surprise, as Sarah Palin finds herself in second place behind Democrat Mary Peltola. Alaska may be a deep red state, but its new ranked-choice voting system could help vault Peltola into Congress while scuttling Palin’s political comeback.

Casey Burgat and Todd Belt, professors and program directors at the GW Graduate School of Political Management, and Christopher Warshaw, associate professor of political science, are available to provide insight, context, and commentary on yesterday’s elections and explain how the results of those state elections could reverberate across the country.

