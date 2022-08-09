The FBI raided former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida Monday, as part of investigations into the handling of presidential documents and materials Trump may have brought with him when he left the White House. Many Republicans have since denounced the move, vowing to investigate the Justice Department.

Todd Belt, professor and Political Management program director at the GW Graduate School of Political Management (GSPM), is an expert on the presidency who can cover the political fallout from the FBI’s search.

Michael Cornfield, an associate professor at GSPM, is a prominent specialist on political rhetoric who can analyze the reaction to the raid from conservative political figures and media personalities. He can also provide general political commentary on the situation.

Matt Dallek is a professor at GSPM and a political historian who can place this event in historical context. He has closely studied presidential scandals and has previously written about the pros and cons of prosecuting former president Trump.

Stephen Saltzburg is a professor of law and former Justice Department official. He is available to talk about the legal implications of the FBI’s search warrant.

