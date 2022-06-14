WASHINGTON (June 14, 2022) —The Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which might overturn Roe v. Wade, could lead to long-lasting impacts on society as well as risks to mothers, children and families. If the Court decides to reverse its 50-year-old precedent in Roe v. Wade access to abortion would be severely restricted in communities all over the country.

Public Health

Sara Rosenbaum, the Harold and Jane Hirsh professor of health law and policy, can discuss the legal and public health aspects of a ruling to overturn this landmark decision. “If the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade it would take away the constitutional right to abortion for all women,” Rosenbaum, said.“Such action would put women, children and families, especially those in vulnerable communities, at risk.”

Susan F. Wood, Director of the GW Jacobs Institute of Women’s Health, is an expert on the public health consequences of restricting access to abortion, medication abortions, including FDA regulations, and general questions about reproductive care and women’s health. “If Roe v. Wade is overturned, some women would not have access to either procedural or medication abortions,” Wood said. “The lack of access to such critical reproductive healthcare would lead to many negative health outcomes.”

Amita Vyas, Director of the GW Maternal and Child Health Center, can talk about the health consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade. She can also discuss how women, especially young women and those from vulnerable groups will face the most serious consequences of such a ruling.

Julia Strasser, a senior research scientist at the GW Fitzhugh Mullan Institute for Health Workforce Equity, is an expert on reproductive health and the abortion provider workforce. She says a ban on abortion could make it harder for providers to offer this essential care. "Reversing Roe v. Wade would severely damage the workforce trained to provide abortion care, and as this workforce shrinks, access to safe and effective pregnancy care will suffer,” Strasser said.

Nursing

Rebecca Mance, a clinical assistant professor at the GW School of Nursing and has worked in maternal-child health and public health for over 15 years. She has worked in both acute and primary care settings as a bedside nurse, educator, and Clinical Nurse Specialist. She is currently involved in maternal depression and postpartum depression research. She can speak about how this policy change could affect women’s health and the support new mothers need.

Julia Cassar, Interim Director of the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, can speak about the different aspects of maternal health and the need to improve care for these patients. She has over 30 years experience working in Labor and Delivery, Mother/Baby, High-Risk Antepartum, Outpatient Community Perinatal Education, and Collegiate Education.

Politics

Lara Brown is the director of GW’s Graduate School of Political Management. She can discuss how the Supreme Court’s decision could impact the 2022 and 2024 elections and the Biden administration’s response to the Court’s ruling.

Casey Burgat is an assistant professor and director of the Legislative Affairs master’s program at the Graduate School of Political Management. He can explain the role Congress may play following the Court’s decision.

Danny Hayes, professor of political science, can offer insight on how Americans view and prioritize abortion rights and the Roe decision and how public opinion about abortion could factor into the 2022 and 2024 elections.

Sara Matthiesen, assistant professor of women’s, gender, and sexuality studies and history, is an expert on reproductive rights who can explore the seismic impact this decision would have on women across the country.

Melani McAlister, professor of American studies and international affairs, is an expert on the evangelical movement and can provide insight on the Religious Right’s decades-long campaign to overturn Roe.

Law

Sonia Suter, professor of law at the George Washington University Law School and founding director of the Health Law Initiative, is an expert on issues at the intersection of law, medicine, and bioethics, with a particular focus on reproductive rights, emerging reproductive technologies, and ethical and legal issues in genetics.

Alan Morrison, associate dean at George Washington Law School is an expert on

constitutional law and civil procedure and can discuss civil rights outlined in the Equal Protection Clause and the Due Process Clause.

