WASHINGTON (June 24, 2022) —The Supreme Court has overturned the 50-year-old precedent in Roe v. Wade access to abortion. The high court released its decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization Friday morning.

The George Washington University has experts in law, politics, public health and medicine available to discuss a wide range of impacts now that the federal right to abortion has ended.

Public Health

Sara Rosenbaum, the Harold and Jane Hirsh professor of health law and policy, can discuss the legal and public health aspects of a ruling to overturn this landmark decision.

Susan F. Wood, director of the GW Jacobs Institute of Women’s Health, is an expert on the public health consequences of restricting access to abortion, medication abortions, including FDA regulations, and general questions about reproductive care and women’s health.

Amita Vyas, director of the GW Maternal and Child Health Center, can talk about the health consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade. She can also discuss how women, especially young women and those from vulnerable groups, will face the most serious consequences.

Julia Strasser, a senior research scientist at the GW Fitzhugh Mullan Institute for Health Workforce Equity, is an expert on reproductive health and the abortion provider workforce. She says a ban on abortion could make it harder for providers to offer this essential care.

Nursing

Rebecca Mance is a clinical assistant professor at the GW School of Nursing and has worked in maternal-child health and public health for over 15 years. She has worked in both acute and primary care settings as a bedside nurse, educator, and Clinical Nurse Specialist. She is currently involved in maternal depression and postpartum depression research. She can speak about how this policy change could affect women’s health and the support new mothers need.

Julia Cassar, interim director of the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, can speak about the different aspects of maternal health and the need to improve care for these patients. She has over 30 years experience working in labor and delivery.

Politics

Casey Burgat is an assistant professor and director of the Legislative Affairs master’s program at the Graduate School of Political Management. He can explain the role Congress may play following the Court’s decision.

Sara Matthiesen, an assistant professor of women’s, gender, and sexuality studies and history, is an expert on reproductive rights who can explore the seismic impact this decision will have on women across the country.

Melani McAlister, professor of American studies and international affairs, is an expert on the evangelical movement and can provide insight on the Religious Right’s decades-long campaign to overturn Roe.

Danny Hayes, professor of political science, can offer insight on how Americans view and prioritize abortion rights and the Roe decision and how public opinion about abortion could factor into the 2022 and 2024 elections.

Law

Sonia Suter, a professor of law at the George Washington University Law School and founding director of the Health Law Initiative, is an expert on issues at the intersection of law, medicine, and bioethics, with a particular focus on reproductive rights, emerging reproductive technologies, and ethical and legal issues in genetics.

Alan Morrison, an associate dean at George Washington Law School, is an expert on constitutional law and civil procedure and can discuss civil rights outlined in the Equal Protection Clause and the Due Process Clause.

