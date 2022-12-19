The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will convene for the final time today. The committee is expected to make criminal and civil referrals implicating key players in the attempt to invalidate the 2020 election, perhaps even recommending the prosecution of former President Donald Trump. The final report compiling the findings of the committee’s investigation is scheduled for release on Wednesday.

Todd Belt, director of the Political Management master’s program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management, is an expert on the presidency and political media coverage. He is also able to provide general commentary and reaction to the work of the committee.

Casey Burgat, director of the Legislative Affairs master’s program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management, is an expert on Congress who can offer in-depth insight on the committee itself. He can discuss the political dynamics surrounding the bipartisan panel and the processes and procedures it followed during its investigation.

Seamus Hughes, deputy director of the GW Program on Extremism, is a leading expert on homegrown extremism and countering violent extremism. He can discuss the investigations that took place after the attack and the federal cases against the individuals involved.

Jon Lewis is a research fellow at the GW Program on Extremism. He studies homegrown violent extremism and domestic violent extremism, with a specialization in the evolution of white supremacist and anti-government movements in the U.S. and federal responses to the threat.

Peter Loge, an associate professor of media and public affairs and director of the Project on Ethics in Political Communication, boasts three decades of experience in government, campaigns, and political strategy and communications. He can discuss the Committee’s media strategy and tactics and offer his opinion on the threat to democracy that the Committee seeks to expose.

Catherine J. Ross is a professor of law and an expert in the First Amendment and Constitutional structures. She can discuss Trump’s speech and the incitement to violence.

Stephen Saltzburg is a professor of law and a former Department of Justice official. He can explore the legal implications of the Committee’s investigation and the potential criminal liability the key players in the plot to overturn the 2020 election could face.