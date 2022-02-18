Henry Hale, a professor of political science and international affairs at the George Washington University, and David Szakonyi, an assistant professor of political science at GW, recently co-authored an opinion piece in the Washington Post about their new polling data that looks at how the Russian public views the events unfolding in Ukraine.

Drs. Hale and Szakonyi are available for interviews on the topic, as well as others related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Henry Hale is a professor of political science and international affairs. His research focuses on the domestic politics of post-Soviet countries, including Russia and Ukraine. He can discuss Russia's unique political dynamics and how they play into the country's relationship with Ukraine and the U.S.

David Szakonyi, an assistant professor of political science, is an expert on Russian politics, corruption, authoritarianism and money in politics, both in Russia and the U.S. His recent book “Politics for Profit: Business, Elections, and Policymaking in Russia” examines why business people run for elected political office worldwide.

-GW-