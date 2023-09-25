U.S. lawmakers have less than one week to prevent a government shutdown, as funding expires at the end of the day on September 30th. If Congress fails to pass legislation renewing that funding before then, the government will shut down at midnight on October 1st. Many government programs would come to a halt, while some service deemed essential would continue.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, commentary and analysis on a number of topics related to a potential government shutdown, including the potential impacts on Americans and the U.S. economy, as well as the political processes playing out. If you would like to speak with an expert, please contact GW Media Relations at [email protected] .

Public Policy

Joseph Cordes is a professor of economics, public policy and public administration, and international affairs. He also serves as Co-Director of the GWU Regulatory Studies Center . He has published articles on tax policy, government regulation, and government spending and his areas of expertise include public finance, taxation, and corporation financial policy. Cordes can discuss the impact a government shutdown could have on the U.S. economy and Americans.

Politics

Sarah Binder is a professor of political science. Binder's work focuses on the politics of legislative institutions, including their origins, development and impact on policy outcomes. Her areas of expertise include Congress, Legislative politics, American political economy, and political parties.

Peter Loge is the director of GW’s School of Media and Public Affairs (SMPA). He has nearly 30 years of experience in politics and communications, having served as a deputy to the chief of staff for Sen. Edward Kennedy during the 1995 shutdown, a VP at the US Institute of Peace in 2013, and held senior positions for three members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Loge currently leads the Project on Ethics in Political Communication at SMPA and continues to advise advocates and organizations. He can weigh in on the ethics of a shutdown, as political gamesmanship comes at the expense of public trust in Congress, as well as the politics of it.

Casey Burgat , legislative affairs program director and associate professor at GW’s School of Political Management (GSPM), is an expert on Congressional capacity and reform. Dr. Burgat co-authored Congress Explained: Representation and Lawmaking in the First Branch and can speak to what a government shutdown would mean for Congress and its legislative process.

Todd Belt , professor and political management director at GSPM, is an expert in mass media and politics, the Presidency, campaigns and elections, public opinion and more. Dr. Belt can speak to political implications of the shutdown.

Law

Aram Gavoor , Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and professional lecturer in law, is an expert in American administrative law, federal courts and national security. Earlier in his career, Gavoor served as Senior Counsel for National Security in the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. Gavoor can discuss what a government shutdown would mean for the court system and the legal implications it would have on Americans.

