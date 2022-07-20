Ballots are still being counted following yesterday’s primary elections in Maryland, a process that could take weeks. Early returns in the race to replace Gov. Larry Hogan suggest a relatively close contest on the Democratic side and a decisive victory for Trump-endorsed candidate Dan Cox. The November matchups for U.S. Senate and House and important statewide offices like attorney general and comptroller are also being determined.

GW associate professor of political science Chris Warshaw and Todd Belt, professor and Political Management program director at GW’s Graduate School of Political Management, are available to provide insight, context, and commentary on the Maryland primary elections.