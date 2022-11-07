The 2022 midterm elections are upon us, with control of Capitol Hill up in the air and the Biden administration’s agenda hanging in the balance. Republicans appear poised to retake the House of Representatives for the first time in four years, while a handful of tight races will determine which party will run the Senate. Several important gubernatorial elections and referendum votes in the states could have national implications.

George Washington University faculty experts are available to provide insight, context, and commentary before, during, and after Election Day.

Todd Belt, director of the Political Management master’s program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management, is an expert on the presidency and political media coverage. He is able to provide general analysis of the key races and the impact this year’s elections will have on the national political landscape.

Casey Burgat, director of the Legislative Affairs master’s program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management, is an expert on Congress who can offer in-depth insight into the balance of power on Capitol Hill.

Matt Dallek is a professor of political management and a political historian who studies the post-World War II American conservative movement. He can provide general analysis of the midterms and place this year’s elections in historical context.

Peter Loge, an associate professor of media and public affairs and director of the Project on Ethics in Political Communication, boasts three decades of experience in government, campaigns, and political strategy and communications. He can analyze the leading campaign themes and messaging tactics employed by the candidates.

Spencer Overton is a professor of law who specializes in voting rights and campaign finance. He can discuss the impact of recently enacted voting restrictions in the states, legal action to disqualify ballots, and other litigation involving the midterm elections.

Chris Warshaw is an associate professor of political science whose research explores the links between public opinion, elections, and political outcomes in city and state governments, as well as Congress. He can break down the statistical trends that determine the outcome of the midterm elections and discuss the effects of the post-2020 Census redistricting process on this year’s vote.