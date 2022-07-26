WASHINGTON (July 26, 2022) — Yuri Borisov, head of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, has announced Russia will withdraw from the International Space Station after 2024 to focus on building a Russian orbiting station.

Scott Pace is director of the GW Space Policy Institute and a professor of the practice of international affairs. He is an expert in the analysis and assessment of space projects and programs; civil, commercial, and national security space policy; and international space cooperation and competition. Dr. Pace rejoined the GW faculty in 2021 after serving as Deputy Assistant to the President and Executive Secretary of the National Space Council from 2017-2020.

From Dr. Pace:

“The Russian announcements is not a surprise and reiterating their current commitment through 2024 is helpful for planning. What comes after 2024 is still very unknown, however, and the real question is when do in-depth technical discussions begin for *how* the transition will be managed (rather then whether there will be a transition). Among the considerations will be maintaining the Station's altitude in the future, replacing ground communications support from Moscow, and disposition of Russian assets currently attached to the Station. Beyond the Station, it remains to be seen whether the Russians will be able to launch and maintain their own, smaller, station. The Chinese are progressing in the assembly of their Station, but they have more resources as their disposal.”

John Logsdon, a professor emeritus of political science and international affairs, is an expert on NASA, space policy and history, and private space travel. Dr. Logsdon’s research interests focus on the policy and historical aspects of U.S. and international space activities.