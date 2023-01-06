Today marks two years since a mob burst into the U.S. Capitol in a desperate attempt to overturn the 2020 election and keep former President Donald Trump in power. The attack resulted in nine deaths and hundreds of injuries. According to the GW Program on Extremism’s Capitol Hill Siege Tracker, 940 rioters have been charged, 526 of whom have been convicted or pleaded guilty. A bipartisan House investigation concluded that Trump, among others, should also be held criminally responsible for the attack.

George Washington University faculty experts are available to comment on how the shock waves from the January 6th insurrection continue to reverberate through American politics, as well as assess the ongoing threat political extremists pose to our democracy.

Todd Belt, director of the Political Management master’s program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management, can discuss the countless ways the January 6th insurrection continues to affect U.S. politics, from campaigns and elections to Americans’ attitudes toward our democratic system.

Casey Burgat, director of the Legislative Affairs master’s program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management, explores the lasting legacy of the January 6th attack from a congressional perspective and can also provide insight on the House January 6th Committee.

Seamus Hughes, deputy director of the GW Program on Extremism, is a leading expert on homegrown extremism and countering political violence. He can discuss the investigations that took place after the attack and the federal cases against the individuals involved.

Jon Lewis is a research fellow at the GW Program on Extremism. He studies homegrown violent extremism, with a specialization in the evolution of white supremacist and anti-government movements in the U.S. and federal responses to the threat.