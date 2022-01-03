WASHINGTON (Jan. 3, 2022)—As the one year anniversary of the historic attack on the United States Capitol approaches, many are questioning the current state of democracy in the U.S.

George Washington University has experts available to discuss various aspects of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, as well as what has changed in the year since.

GW Program on Extremism

The GW Program on Extremism keeps a central database of court records related to the events of Jan. 6. The page is updated as additional individuals are charged with criminal activities and new records are introduced into the criminal justice system.

Seamus Hughes, deputy director of the GW Program on Extremism, is a leading expert on homegrown extremism and countering violent extremism. He can discuss the investigations that took place after the attack and the federal cases against individuals involved.

Jon Lewis is a research fellow at the GW Program on Extremism. He studies homegrown violent extremism and domestic violent extremism, with a specialization in the evolution of white supremacist and anti-government movements in the U.S. and federal responses to the threat.

GW Law

Catherine J. Ross is the Lyle T. Alverson Professor of Law. She can discuss Donald Trump's attacks on electoral legitimacy before the 2020 election and since, how those comments led to an attack on the U.S Capitol, and the Jan. 6 lawsuit against the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers filed by Washington, D.C.

Paul Berman is the Walter S. Cox Professor of Law. He can discuss how social media platforms have responded to the riot and the broader attacks on U.S. democracy.

Alan Morrison, ​the Lerner Family Associate Dean for Public Interest and Public Service, can discuss civil lawsuits against Donald Trump.

Laura A. Dickinson is the Oswald Symister Colclough Research Professor of Law and can discuss online extremism and domestic extremist threats.

Peter J. Smith is an expert in constitutional law. He can speak on the second impeachment trial.

Stephen A. Saltzburg, the Wallace and Beverley Woodbury University Professor of Law, can speak on criminal charges against individuals involved in the attack.

School of Media and Public Affairs

Rebekah Tromble is director of the GW Institute for Data, Democracy, and Politics. She can discuss online misinformation about Jan. 6 and how social media platforms have handled it, as well as proposals to regulate the platforms.

Frank Sesno is director of strategic initiatives at the GW School of Media and Public Affairs. He can speak on the role of media, the impact of disinformation and the polarized public opinion on the events.

Ethan Porter is an assistant professor of media and public affairs and cluster lead of the Misinformation/Disinformation Lab at the GW Institute for Data, Democracy, and Politics. He can comment on misinformation and the way in which Donald Trump's rhetoric caused his supporters to lose respect for democratic norms.

Peter Loge is ​​an associate professor of media and public affairs and director of the Project on Ethics in Political Communication. He can comment on how political communication has changed since the Jan. 6 attack.

Silvio Waisbord is director of the GW School of Media and Public Affairs. He can comment on violence against the media and how it has affected our democracy.

Steven Livingston is a professor of media and public affairs. He can comment on the rise of political far right movements and the role of social media in the radicalization process.

​​Yunkang Yang is a postdoctoral research scientist at the GW Institute for Data, Democracy, and Politics. He can comment on right-wing media’s coverage of Jan. 6 and misinformation on Facebook.

Matt Graham, a postdoctoral research scientist at the GW Institute for Data, Democracy, and Politics, is a political scientist specializing in American political behavior and survey methodology. He can speak about public opinion regarding Jan. 6 and its effects on the electorate.

The Graduate School of Political Management

Lara Brown is director of the GW Graduate School of Political Management. A former official in the Clinton Administration, Brown focuses on the GOP’s attitude towards the Jan. 6 insurrection and mounting threats to American democracy.

Todd Belt is director of the political management program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management. Belt can discuss how the Jan. 6 insurrection changed American politics and how it might animate Republican and Democratic voters in the 2022 midterm elections.

Casey Burgat is director of the legislative affairs program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management. Burgat can offer insights on the powers, processes and procedures of the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack.

History

Denver Brunsman is an associate professor of history and an expert on the American Revolution and the early years of the Republic. Brunsman can speak to the prevalence of Revolutionary War symbolism and rhetoric on display during the Jan. 6th insurrection and how it has been co-opted by right-wing extremists.

