The United States has announced a ban on imports of Russian oil. The George Washington University has experts available to discuss the ins and outs of the ban and how it might impact the war overall.

For a full list of GW experts on the Russia/Ukraine war, click here.

Robert Weiner, a professor of international business and international affairs, is an expert on oil and conflict.

Robert Orttung, a research professor of international affairs and assistant director of the GW Institute for European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies, is an expert on comparative politics and energy security.

From Dr. Orttung:

“It makes sense for the United States to impose a ban on Russian energy. Anything we can do to undermine the Russian military machine short of direct military engagement is helpful, though it will not stop the immediate fighting. Thinking beyond the immediate imagery, it is necessary to coordinate these actions with the Europeans since they are much more dependent on Russian oil and gas than the U.S. It is also important to make sure that we impose sanctions in a way that is equitable - poor people should receive help in covering higher gasoline prices because these costs hit them much harder than their better off neighbors. We need to coordinate these short term sanctions with a longer term policy and investments in renewable energy supplies."