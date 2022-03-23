WASHINGTON (March 23, 2022) —Today U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared that members of the Russian armed forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine. The U.S. follows the International Criminal Court (ICC), which earlier this month, announced an investigation into alleged atrocity crimes in Ukraine, including the violence in Crimea and the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk. Ukraine has sought an emergency order from the United Nations' International Court of Justice (ICJ) to halt hostilities on its territory, arguing that Russia - which boycotted the hearing - had falsely applied a 1948 treaty on the prevention of genocide to justify its invasion.

George Washington University has several experts available to discuss these important developments.

Laura A. Dickinson is the Oswald Symister Colclough Research Professor of Law and professor of Law at GW Law. Her work focuses on national security, human rights, the law of armed conflict, and foreign affairs privatization. Dickinson said it is significant that the ICC has opened a criminal investigation into the atrocities that Russia is committing in Ukraine, and the ICJ case offers important scrutiny of Russia's false pretext for the invasion.

Alexander Downes is an associate professor of political science and international affairs. His expertise includes civilian victimization in war, international security and foreign-imposed regime change. He is the author of the book “Targeting Civilians in War.”

Yonatan Lupu, an associate professor of political science, is an expert on international conflict. His research interests include human rights, political violence and international law.