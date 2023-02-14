There are now two names on the list of confirmed candidates seeking the 2024 Republican nomination for president. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley announced this morning that she plans to challenge her former boss, Donald Trump. More high-profile Republicans will throw their hat in the ring over the next few months. Recent reports suggest South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is strongly considering a White House run, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will likely declare his presidential candidacy soon after his state’s legislative session ends in May.

Faculty experts from the George Washington University Graduate School of Political Management are available to comment on Haley’s expected candidacy and discuss the 2024 Republican presidential race as a whole.

Todd Belt, professor and director of the GSPM Political Management master’s program, is an expert on the presidency and presidential campaigns.

Matt Dallek is a professor at GSPM and a political historian with vast knowledge about the American conservative movement.