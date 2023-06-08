In a surprising 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a challenge to Alabama’s congressional map. Although more than a quarter of Alabama’s population is Black, only one of the state’s seven congressional districts is represented by a Black lawmaker. In Allen v. Milligan, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh aligned with the Court’s three liberal justices. They upheld a federal district court ruling that calls for the state to create a second congressional district in which Black candidates could stand a realistic chance of winning.

Spencer Overton, The Patricia Roberts Harris Research Professorship; Professor of Law at the George Washington University Law School is an expert on voting rights and campaign finance. Professor Overton can speak to the history of the Voting Rights Act, explain the legality of redistricting, and emphasize the importance of the Supreme Court’s decision in Allen v Milligan’s for equal representation in voting and law.

Christopher Warshaw, an associate professor of political science at the George Washington University, is an expert on redistricting. Professor Warshaw can explain the redistricting process, offer insight on the centuries-old practice of gerrymandering, and discuss how the Supreme Court’s decision in Allen v. Milligan could influence future congressional elections.