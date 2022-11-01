The ripple effects from Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter will rock the realms of technology, business, and politics. Musk has already sacked top Twitter executives and is readying plans for massive layoffs. Twitter’s content moderation policies could be dramatically loosened, sparking fears of a disinformation deluge.

GW faculty experts are available to discuss Musk’s Twitter takeover from multiple angles.

Lawrence Cunningham is a professor of law and an authority on corporate governance, corporate culture, and corporate law. He is available to discuss Twitter’s lawsuit against Musk and other legal aspects of the deal.

David Karpf, an associate professor of media and public affairs, focuses on strategic communication practices of political associations in America, with a particular interest in Internet-related strategies. Professor Karpf has written numerous articles about the ramifications of Musk’s purchase of Twitter.

Steven Livingston is a professor of media and public affairs and the founding director of the GW Institute for Data, Democracy, and Politics (IDDP). Professor Livingston’s research and teaching focus on media and information technology and political theory, with a particular interest in the role of information technologies and media on democracy.

Ethan Porter is an associate professor of media and public affairs and of political science. He is the cluster lead of the Misinformation/Disinformation Lab at IDDP. Much of Professor Porter’s recent research looks into the spread of misinformation on social media and the effectiveness of content regulation policies implemented by social media platforms.