Former president Donald Trump will almost certainly launch his 2024 White House campaign tonight, placing him with the likes of Theodore Roosevelt and Richard Nixon as former high-office holders who ran for president after years away from politics. Could Trump join Grover Cleveland as the only president to serve two non-consecutive terms…or will his 2024 try go the way of Roosevelt’s Bull Moose bid?

GW Graduate School of Political Management professors Todd Belt and Matt Dallek are available to compare Trump’s likely 2024 run to similar comeback bids in years past, examining the candidates and political environments involved in previous return attempts to place Trump’s new run for the White House in historical context.