Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make his long-awaited entrance into the 2024 Republican presidential race tonight. DeSantis has endured weeks of tumbling poll numbers amid controversial policy choices and uninspiring public appearances. Nevertheless, he is still considered by many to be the biggest obstacle standing in the way of former President Donald Trump in the battle for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

George Washington University faculty experts are available to provide analysis and commentary on the Florida governor’s bid for the White House.

Todd Belt , director of the Political Management master’s program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management, is an expert on the presidency who can offer extensive insight into the 2024 race for the White House.

Matt Dallek is a professor at the GW Graduate School of Political Management and the author of the new book “ Birchers: How the John Birch Society Radicalized the American Right .” Professor Dallek studies the American right and can discuss DeSantis’s aspirations to lead a post-Trump conservative movement.

Danny Hayes , professor of political science, is an expert on campaigns and elections who can map out DeSantis’s potential path to the 2024 GOP presidential nomination in an increasingly crowded field dominated by former President Trump.