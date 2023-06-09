For the first time in American history, a former president of the United States is being charged with federal crimes. Former President Donald Trump will appear in a Miami federal courthouse next Tuesday, where he will be arranged on charges related to his handling of classified documents after departing the Oval Office. The charges the former president faces could lead to years of prison time and, at the same time, boost his frontrunner status in the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Political and legal experts at the George Washington University are available to comment on this unprecedented event.

Politics

Matt Dallek is a professor at the GW Graduate School of Political Management and the author of the new book “Birchers: How the John Birch Society Radicalized the American Right.” Professor Dallek is a presidential historian who closely studies the modern American conservative movement. He can comment on former President Trump’s second indictment from the perspective of political history and electoral politics.

Danny Hayes, professor of political science, is an expert on campaigns and elections. Professor Hayes can examine the ripple effects former President Trump’s indictment could have on the Republican Party and the 2024 presidential election.

Law

Catherine J. Ross, Lyle T. Alverson Professor of Law at the George Washington University Law School is an expert in constitutional law, with a special emphasis on the First Amendment. Professor Ross is the author of “A Right to Lie? Presidents, Other Liars, and the First Amendment” and has been quoted extensively following Donald Trump’s criminal charges and cases.

Stephen Saltzburg, Wallace and Beverly Woodbury University Professor of Law and co-director of the Litigation and Dispute Resolution Program at the George Washington University Law School, is an expert on evidence, procedure and litigation. Professor Saltzburg is a former Justice Department official who can speak on the federal rules of criminal procedure and how this affects Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Richard J. Pierce, Lyle T. Alverson Professor of Law at the George Washington University Law School is an expert on administrative law, government regulation and the various forms of government intervention on the performance of the markets. Professor Pierce can offer expert analysis of federal indictments.