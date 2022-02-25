Brandon Bartels, a professor of political science, is an expert on judicial politics. He can provide more insight into Judge Jackson’s background and judicial philosophy and the power dynamics that could be in play during the proceedings.

Todd Belt, a professor in the GW Graduate School of Political Management and director of the school’s Political Management master’s program, can provide insight on how the nomination could impact the Biden presidency and affect the 2022 midterm elections.

Casey Burgat, an assistant professor in the GW Graduate School of Political Management and director of the school’s Legislative Affairs master’s program, is an expert on congressional procedure who can explain the Senate confirmation process in depth.