After months of negotiations between both parties and both chambers on Capitol Hill, the Senate appears poised to hold a vote on more than $50 billion in incentives for domestic semiconductor production. Senate leaders hope this measure can bridge the gap between dueling bills that had been circulating in the Senate and the House and garner bipartisan support.

GW faculty experts are available to discuss this topic from political and scientific perspectives.

Casey Burgat, assistant professor and director of the Legislative Affairs master’s program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management, offers insight into the political maneuvering taking place on Capitol Hill that could send the bill to President Biden’s desk or doom it entirely.

Professors Gina Adam and Volker Sorger of the GW School of Engineering and Applied Science can discuss the real-world impact this legislation could have on America’s high-tech manufacturing industry.