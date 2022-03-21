Today the Senate Judiciary Committee begins its four-day confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson who is only the third African American nominated to the Court and the first African-American woman to be nominated.

Dayna Bowen Matthew, is the Dean and Harold H. Greene Professor of Law at the George Washington University Law School. She is the organizer of letter of support for Judge Jackson’s nomination from Black law school Deans.

In addition to her role as Dean of GW Law, Matthew is a leader in public health and civil rights law who focuses on disparities in health, health care, and the social determinants of health. She is the author of the recently released: Just Health: Treating Structural Racism to Heal America, which describes how discrimination in housing, education, employment, and the criminal justice system that is embedded in the fabric of American society leads to worse health outcomes and lower life expectancy for people of color.

