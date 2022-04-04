WASHINGTON (April 4, 2022) —Today the Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote to advance Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to Supreme Court to the full Senate. Her appointment to the Supreme Court is likely to be settled by the full Senate later this week.

Dayna Bowen Matthew, is the Dean and Harold H. Greene Professor of Law at the George Washington University Law School. She is the organizer of letter of support for Judge Jackson’s nomination from Black law school Deans.

In addition to her role as Dean of GW Law, Matthew is a leader in public health and civil rights law who focuses on disparities in health, health care, and the social determinants of health. She is the author of the recently released: Just Health: Treating Structural Racism to Heal America, which describes how discrimination in housing, education, employment, and the criminal justice system that is embedded in the fabric of American society leads to worse health outcomes and lower life expectancy for people of color.