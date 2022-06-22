WASHINGTON (June 22, 2022)— The Food and Drug Administration is reportedly preparing to order Juul Labs Inc. to take its e-cigarettes off the U.S. market, a move that could be announced as early as today. If enacted, the ban would follow a nearly two-year review of data presented by Juul Labs, which sought authorization for its tobacco- and menthol-flavored products to stay on the U.S. market.

John F. Banzhaf III is a professor of Public Interest Law and has been called the "Ralph Nader of the Tobacco Industry." In reaction to the news that the FDA may announce a ban on e-cigarettes he issued this response. Reporters are free to use the statement in news article or contact us to schedule an interview with Professor Banzhaf.

Many E-Cigarettes To Be Banned in U.S. Finally, Says The Law Professor Who Led The Battle

The Food and Drug Administration [FDA] is reportedly poised to ban the sale of Juul e-cigarettes in the U.S.

This proposal was cheered by the law professor who first led the battle against e-cigarettes, helped to ban their use in many public places, and to require many companies to stop doing business with their manufacturers.

Juul is one of the most dangerous e-cigarettes because it has become so popular among children because of its fruity flavors and hip marketing, says public interest law professor John Banzhaf, who filed numerous successful complaints against these new nicotine delivery devices.

As the FDA and numerous public health organizations agreed, e-cigarettes tend to attract teens, and lead to their addiction to the drug nicotine; an addiction which can subsequently lead them to begin smoking.

The product can also dissuade current smokers from quitting, since it permits them to remain smokers addicted to nicotine even if smoking is banned in their workplace, says Banzhaf.

Although e-cigarette supporters claim that the product is useful because it can help smokers to wean themselves from cigarettes, many experts and governmental organizations are not convinced that the evidence supports this claim,

Another problem is that if using e-cigarettes is permitted in workplaces and public places, innocent people around are exposed to nicotine and other dangerous chemicals.

Moreover, there are other nicotine-delivery products - such an nicotine patches and chewing gun - which can likewise satisfy a quitter's desire for nicotine, but without sustaining his addiction to nicotine - or, in the case of children, getting them addicted to nicotine in the first place, argues Banzhaf.

